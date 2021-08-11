Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target Cut to $250.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $330.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMED. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amedisys from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens lowered their price target on Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.08.

AMED opened at $193.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $190.33 and a 1 year high of $325.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $251.10.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total value of $324,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,756 shares in the company, valued at $11,099,030.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total value of $255,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,475 shares of company stock worth $906,098 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter worth about $98,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 11.5% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 156,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,426,000 after acquiring an additional 16,218 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 17.8% in the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 353.6% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 16,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 12,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 5.7% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

