Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Aug 11th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) will report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings. Altra Industrial Motion posted earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full-year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.91 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.25 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.80 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $73,939.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,437.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 506.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1,038.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIMC opened at $61.26 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $68.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

