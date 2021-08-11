alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.90 ($19.88) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €16.51 ($19.43).

AOX stock opened at €17.93 ($21.09) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €16.46. alstria office REIT has a one year low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a one year high of €15.24 ($17.93). The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

