Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 66.38% and a negative net margin of 288.70%.

Shares of NASDAQ ALPN traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.85. The stock had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.97. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 9,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $94,824.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,483.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,917 shares of company stock valued at $895,619. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

