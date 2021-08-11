Alpha Coin Hits 1-Day Volume of $13.00 (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded down 39.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Alpha Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Alpha Coin has a market capitalization of $4,780.58 and approximately $13.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded up 13.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,544.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $592.32 or 0.01300548 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.63 or 0.00337311 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.06 or 0.00127488 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003145 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000099 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000169 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

Alpha Coin (APC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io . Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

