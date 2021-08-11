Alpha Capital Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:ASPCU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on August 18th

Alpha Capital Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:ASPCU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, August 18th. Alpha Capital Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 19th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Alpha Capital Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of ASPCU stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $10.59.

Get Alpha Capital Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASPCU. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,811,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $995,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,995,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $11,488,000.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.