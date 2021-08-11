Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Receives $43.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALLO shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $107,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 426,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,187,907.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $249,723.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,916,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,969 shares of company stock worth $507,473 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 81.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 156,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 70,127 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 154.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 86,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 52,585 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $2,118,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLO stock opened at $22.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.08. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $44.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.83.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.