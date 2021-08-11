Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Commerzbank raised shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Allianz stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.56. The stock had a trading volume of 245,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,301. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Allianz has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $26.85. The stock has a market cap of $97.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.09.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Allianz had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $34.84 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Allianz will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

