Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €226.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Allianz (FRA:ALV) received a €226.00 ($265.88) price objective from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on Allianz in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €250.00 ($294.12) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($288.24) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €226.67 ($266.67).

Shares of FRA:ALV opened at €201.30 ($236.82) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €211.16. Allianz has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

