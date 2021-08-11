Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 15,399 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,783,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,399 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $151,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAH has been the subject of several research reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

NYSE BAH opened at $81.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $74.32 and a twelve month high of $100.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $3,802,877.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,047. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

