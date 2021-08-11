Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,332,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,414 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.89% of Ares Management worth $148,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.29.

Ares Management stock opened at $72.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $38.25 and a 1-year high of $73.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.71.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $507.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.59 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 10.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

In other news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush purchased 5,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.79 per share, with a total value of $300,181.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $5,523,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

