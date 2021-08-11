Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,510,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 374,501 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 4.65% of Korn Ferry worth $182,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KFY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,393 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,454,000 after buying an additional 26,054 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at $33,384,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $67.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $74.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.93.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

In related news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 7,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $519,067.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,077.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,090,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,574,380.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,610 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

