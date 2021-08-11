Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Posts Earnings Results

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ALLK traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $80.43. 164,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,484. Allakos has a 52 week low of $75.41 and a 52 week high of $157.98. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.73.

ALLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Allakos in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.91.

In other news, CEO Robert Alexander sold 14,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total value of $1,485,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Adam Tomasi sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total value of $57,946.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,711 shares of company stock worth $6,819,013 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allakos stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 62.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,878 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Allakos worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 66.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

