Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alkami Technology Inc. is a cloud-based digital banking solutions provider principally for U.S.-based financial institutions. Alkami Technology Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

NASDAQ ALKT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.12. 5,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,642. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.46 and a quick ratio of 12.46. Alkami Technology has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkami Technology news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $103,124.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALKT. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter valued at $636,000. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

