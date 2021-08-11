Alimera Sciences (ALIM) to Release Earnings on Friday

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter.

ALIM traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,230. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.24. Alimera Sciences has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.69.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on ALIM shares. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Alimera Sciences from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Alimera Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.