Algoma Central (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) were down 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.98 and last traded at $12.98. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.44.

Algoma Central Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGMJF)

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates 12 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages eight double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.