Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) will report $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.41. Alarm.com reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.94.

In other Alarm.com news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $132,106.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,646,257.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 21,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $1,722,742.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,616 shares in the company, valued at $21,724,732.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,928 shares of company stock worth $6,692,741 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 4.8% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 5.0% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 9.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALRM opened at $86.99 on Friday. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 54.71, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.12.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

