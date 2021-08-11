Akropolis Reaches Market Cap of $97.43 Million (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. Akropolis has a total market capitalization of $97.43 million and $16.97 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Akropolis has traded 34% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Akropolis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0312 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00056779 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00016063 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.17 or 0.00889143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.66 or 0.00112253 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.67 or 0.00147040 BTC.

About Akropolis

Akropolis (AKRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,126,730,140 coins. Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Akropolis

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

