Akash Network (AKT) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.31 Million

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 10th. In the last week, Akash Network has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $180.78 million and $1.31 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for about $2.48 or 0.00005439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00045957 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.03 or 0.00160381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.93 or 0.00149197 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,473.63 or 0.99869827 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $378.15 or 0.00830502 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 151,175,036 coins and its circulating supply is 72,993,774 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

