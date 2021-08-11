Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.370-$1.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $845 million-$860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $843.65 million.Akamai Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.540-$5.650 EPS.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $116.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.01.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. Research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AKAM. Truist upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.40.

In related news, Director Monte E. Ford sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $1,120,119.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,193.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,605 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $432,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,348 shares of company stock worth $5,468,022. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

