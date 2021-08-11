Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.050-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $15 million-$17 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.92 million.
Shares of NASDAQ AIRG traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.65. The company had a trading volume of 33,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.98 million, a PE ratio of -88.25 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.22. Airgain has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $29.50.
Airgain Company Profile
