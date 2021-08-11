Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.050-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $15 million-$17 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.92 million.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.65. The company had a trading volume of 33,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.98 million, a PE ratio of -88.25 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.22. Airgain has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $29.50.

Get Airgain alerts:

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.