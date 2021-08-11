Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APD stock opened at $277.87 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The firm has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $291.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

APD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Societe Generale raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.24.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

