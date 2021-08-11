Agora (NASDAQ:API) Announces Earnings Results

Agora (NASDAQ:API) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Agora had a negative net margin of 15.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%.

Shares of API stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,385,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,554. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of -0.23. Agora has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $114.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.03.

A number of analysts have issued reports on API shares. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Agora in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Agora currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.60.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

