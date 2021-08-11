AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point started coverage on AFC Gamma in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on AFC Gamma in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on AFC Gamma in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.70 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on AFC Gamma in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on AFC Gamma in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.94.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

AFCG opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. AFC Gamma has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $25.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.71.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AFC Gamma will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AFC Gamma by 1,340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 33.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.