Advisory Services Network LLC Has $73,000 Position in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its stake in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,395 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Select Energy Services were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WTTR. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 7.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 121,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTTR opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $7.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $565.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.82.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WTTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.99.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

