Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.93.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Argus lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Summit Insights downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $10,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,557,852 shares in the company, valued at $207,390,640.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $2,815,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 297,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,351,587.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,288 shares of company stock valued at $23,827,634 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,317.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,416,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $221,632,000 after purchasing an additional 78,938 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5,065.2% in the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $106.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $122.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

