Adecco Group (AHEXY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Adecco Group (OTCMKTS: AHEXY):

8/9/2021 – Adecco Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

8/5/2021 – Adecco Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Adecco Group offers a wide variety of services that connects colleagues with clients every day. The services offered fall into the broad categories of temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, consulting and outplacement. It also provides services in various business lines such as information technology, finance and legal, engineering and technical, medical and science, human capital solutions, sales, marketing and events. Adecco S.A. is headquartered in Glattbrugg, Switzerland. “

7/30/2021 – Adecco Group was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

7/12/2021 – Adecco Group was given a new $34.12 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Adecco Group was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

AHEXY stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.88. 45,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,638. Adecco Group AG has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $35.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -78.05 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

