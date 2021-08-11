Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 263 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Addenda Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.1% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $23,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 19th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.71.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO traded up $2.28 on Wednesday, reaching $542.65. 2,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $401.07 and a twelve month high of $546.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $503.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

