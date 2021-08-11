Addenda Capital Inc. Has $3.90 Million Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Addenda Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Discovery in the second quarter worth $1,591,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Discovery in the second quarter worth $289,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Discovery by 6.5% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 98,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Discovery by 704.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the second quarter worth $2,423,000. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of Discovery stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,882,533. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DISCA shares. upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 131,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,885 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.