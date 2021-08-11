Addenda Capital Inc. Grows Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,432 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Ball by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Ball by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC increased its position in Ball by 7.4% in the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ball by 1.5% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ball alerts:

BLL stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.15. 12,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,997. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.27. Ball Co. has a one year low of $73.59 and a one year high of $102.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.20%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.69.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.