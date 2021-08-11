Addenda Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Camden National Bank grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.6% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $3.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.01. The company had a trading volume of 40,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,875,550. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $215.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.87.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

