Addenda Capital Inc. Acquires 1,816 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,540 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 22,601 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,980,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $411.19. 13,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,076,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.64 and a 12 month high of $425.98. The company has a market capitalization of $387.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $407.97.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.