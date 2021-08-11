Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.49

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.49 and last traded at $20.49, with a volume of 149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.37.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%.

In related news, Director Frederic A. Escherich purchased 20,013 shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $394,055.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,824 shares in the company, valued at $764,444.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 39,385 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,961 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 149,419 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the period. 16.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:ADX)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

