Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

ADMS traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $4.60. 929,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,838. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $9.15. The company has a market capitalization of $190.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.70.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $31,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADMS. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.