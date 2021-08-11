AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Price Target Increased to C$18.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) had its price target increased by research analysts at TD Securities to C$18.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 58.93% from the company’s current price.

AT has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$34.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AcuityAds presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.93.

AcuityAds stock traded up C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$11.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,556. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63. The stock has a market cap of C$701.93 million and a PE ratio of 122.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$11.80. AcuityAds has a 12 month low of C$1.87 and a 12 month high of C$33.08.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$27.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$27.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that AcuityAds will post 0.2526502 earnings per share for the current year.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

