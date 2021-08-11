Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 9.0% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 30,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 23.4% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 21.8% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $286,000. 80.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $82.99 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.22.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATVI. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

