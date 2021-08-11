Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS:ACRDF opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.22. Acreage has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $4.80.

Acreage Company Profile

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

