ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Trading 6.2% Higher

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)’s stock price was up 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $93.78 and last traded at $93.66. Approximately 4,059 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 337,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.16.

ACMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital increased their target price on ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.33.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.20 and a beta of 0.76.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 15.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ACM Research during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 2,482.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. 38.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

