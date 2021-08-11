Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 0.7% of WP Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.3% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 6,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.5% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $415,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,165,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.21, for a total value of $942,630.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.44.

Shares of ACN traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $319.11. 67,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,971,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $302.28. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $210.42 and a 52-week high of $322.36.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

