AC Immune’s (ACIU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their buy rating on shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) in a research report released on Sunday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AC Immune from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $499.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.53. AC Immune has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $12.50.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). AC Immune had a negative net margin of 405.01% and a negative return on equity of 35.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AC Immune will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in AC Immune by 221.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in AC Immune by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AC Immune by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AC Immune during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in AC Immune during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

