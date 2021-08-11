Abiomed, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Abiomed in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.08. William Blair also issued estimates for Abiomed’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ABMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Abiomed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.00.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $332.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.30. Abiomed has a 52 week low of $242.73 and a 52 week high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABMD. Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the second quarter worth about $188,570,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 13.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,442,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,097,173,000 after acquiring an additional 400,501 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 65.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 937,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,700,000 after acquiring an additional 370,442 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 31.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $288,766,000 after acquiring an additional 216,404 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 60.8% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 158,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,602,000 after acquiring an additional 60,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 7,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $2,462,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 24,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $8,564,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,508 shares of company stock valued at $19,161,550. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

