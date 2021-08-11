Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Abeona Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

ABEO stock opened at $1.26 on Monday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $3.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 254.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 802,843 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 118,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 80,798 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 53,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 652,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 217,405 shares in the last quarter. 31.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

