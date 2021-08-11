AbCellera Biologics (ABCL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $202.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 million. On average, analysts expect AbCellera Biologics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64. AbCellera Biologics has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $71.91.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae sold 5,598,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $134,530,032.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,604,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,172,049.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Carl L. G. Hansen sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $144,780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,898,420 shares of company stock worth $337,960,033 over the last 90 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABCL. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

