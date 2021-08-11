A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,479,000 after acquiring an additional 38,317 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,303,000 after acquiring an additional 206,708 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,112,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,192,000 after acquiring an additional 20,354 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 13.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,089,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,695,000 after acquiring an additional 130,189 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.3% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,087,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,500,000 after acquiring an additional 13,959 shares during the period. 71.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

AOS opened at $71.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.88. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $47.22 and a 1-year high of $73.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AOS shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $363,990.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.