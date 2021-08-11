9,635 Shares in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Bought by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 14.0% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter worth $468,000. Invst LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 28.4% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Ally Financial by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Ally Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.06.

In other news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 665,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,924,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,833 shares of company stock worth $1,391,175. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.09. The company had a trading volume of 50,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,938,706. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.64. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.59.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

