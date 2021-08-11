$79.36 Million in Sales Expected for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will report $79.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $79.50 million and the lowest is $79.22 million. Lexington Realty Trust reported sales of $84.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full year sales of $330.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $330.48 million to $331.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $331.71 million, with estimates ranging from $328.50 million to $334.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.78 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 76.04% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,774,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,017,000 after purchasing an additional 555,403 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,001,000 after purchasing an additional 257,288 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,530,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,819,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,327,000 after purchasing an additional 673,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $13.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.1075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

