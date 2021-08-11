5,500 Shares in NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) Acquired by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NL Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in NL Industries by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in NL Industries by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in NL Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in NL Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NL Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays cut shares of NL Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

NL Industries stock opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $305.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.31. NL Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.74.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. NL Industries had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 7.79%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%.

About NL Industries

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

