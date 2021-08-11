$5.76 Billion in Sales Expected for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report sales of $5.76 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.69 billion. U.S. Bancorp posted sales of $5.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year sales of $22.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.54 billion to $23.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $23.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.89 billion to $23.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.23.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $3,221,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 337.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 46,532 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 28.3% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,659,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,773,000 after purchasing an additional 366,435 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 197,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 17.0% during the first quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 138,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 20,115 shares in the last quarter. 74.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.61. 182,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,865,216. The company has a market capitalization of $86.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $62.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

