470 Shares in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $11,874,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $127.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.00. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $74.67 and a 1 year high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $2.34. The company had revenue of $829.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.88 million. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.50.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

