$47.15 Million in Sales Expected for Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) to announce $47.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.45 million and the highest is $48.10 million. Endeavour Silver reported sales of $20.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full-year sales of $172.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $163.10 million to $185.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $198.27 million, with estimates ranging from $146.90 million to $248.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Endeavour Silver.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 19.42%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXK. Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$6.30 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.51.

Shares of NYSE:EXK opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $7.76. The company has a market capitalization of $749.32 million, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXK. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 180,091 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 22.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

